Dr. Clifford Mah, DPM
Overview of Dr. Clifford Mah, DPM
Dr. Clifford Mah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Mah's Office Locations
Northwest Extremity Specialists - Cedar Mill Clinic12400 NW Cornell Rd Ste 201, Portland, OR 97229 Directions (503) 643-1737
Northwest Extremity Specialists - Hoyt St. Clinic5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 411, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 643-1737
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a foot dr myself and when it cam time, I chose Dr Mah. Fabulous result..I would choose him again..recommend him to any and all looking for a foot doctor.
About Dr. Clifford Mah, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1962454934
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mah works at
Dr. Mah has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.