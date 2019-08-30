Overview of Dr. Clifford Mevs, MD

Dr. Clifford Mevs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine|Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Mevs works at Pediatric Health Care in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.