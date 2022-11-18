Dr. Clifford Perlis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Perlis, MD
Overview
Dr. Clifford Perlis, MD is a Dermatologist in King of Prussia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Dr. Perlis works at
Locations
-
1
Keystone Dermatology Partners216 Mall Blvd Ste 101, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (215) 999-3376
-
2
Keystone Dermatology Partners2300 Computer Rd Ste A8, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (215) 999-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center Montgomery
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Perlis for years. He answers all your questions and you feel relaxed in his presence. I have recommended him to my friends and family he is that good.
About Dr. Clifford Perlis, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perlis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perlis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perlis has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Acne and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perlis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Perlis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perlis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.