Overview of Dr. Clifford Reed, MD

Dr. Clifford Reed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Tension Headache and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.