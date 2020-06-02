Dr. Clifford Rice Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Rice Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Clifford Rice Jr, MD
Dr. Clifford Rice Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Rice Jr's Office Locations
Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp.1455 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-4464
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! He explained everything about my daughter's tonsillectomy surgery and is great with kids! We highly recommend him!
About Dr. Clifford Rice Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Rice Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice Jr has seen patients for Tinnitus, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice Jr.
