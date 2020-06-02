Overview of Dr. Clifford Rice Jr, MD

Dr. Clifford Rice Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.



Dr. Rice Jr works at Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp. in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.