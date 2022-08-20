Dr. Clifford Rios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Rios, MD
Dr. Clifford Rios, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Rios' Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates of Hartford, PC345 Western Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 549-3210
Dr. Clifford Rios1000 Asylum Ave Ste 4301, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 549-8295
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to c Dr ríos as a second opinion because my first doctor was awful. Dr Ríos was attentive on time listened to my concerns explained everything to me. Set me up for a cortisone shot in the shoulder asap. 5 Stars
About Dr. Clifford Rios, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rios accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rios has seen patients for Shoulder Dislocation, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.