Dr. Clifford Roberson, MD
Overview of Dr. Clifford Roberson, MD
Dr. Clifford Roberson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Psychosis and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberson's Office Locations
- 1 9000 Church St E Bldg B, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 373-9321
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roberson cares for my Mother who has Alzheimer’s Dementia. He is very knowledgeable clinically and a very kind and compassionate Dr. I also see a Psychiatrist for a Mood Disorder. My Dr. ( Psychiatrist) moved to California after seeing her for 5 years, so I had to find a Psychiatrist. I chose Dr. Roberson for my own Dr. after seeing the care and compassion he showed to my Mother. We have been seeing him for 1 1/2 years. As far as Lynn, his Secretary, she is very businesslike. Once you get to know her she’s very sweet. Elizabeth B. Retired RN, Emergency Medicine 8-6-20 Nashville, Tennessee
About Dr. Clifford Roberson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1962480467
Education & Certifications
- Hubbard Hosp-Meharry Med Coll
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Meharry Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberson has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Psychosis and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.