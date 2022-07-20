Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clifford Solomon, MD
Overview of Dr. Clifford Solomon, MD
Dr. Clifford Solomon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations
UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center255 Hospital Dr Ste 208, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Solomon and his team are the kindest, most thoughtful and thorough group of medical professionals I’ve had the experience of being in their care.
About Dr. Clifford Solomon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1457350555
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Med Inst-Meml Sloan Kettering MC|Cornell Medical Center|Univ Hosp|University Hospital, Zurich
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solomon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Solomon speaks French.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.