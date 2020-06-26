Dr. Clifford Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clifford Taylor, MD
Dr. Clifford Taylor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
1
Clifford A Taylor, MD261 James St Ste 2ER, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 540-1656
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr. Taylor to be kind, compassionate, and patient. Before making any suggestions, he said he needed to know me first. I really appreciate that approach.
About Dr. Clifford Taylor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1467544361
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Harvard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.