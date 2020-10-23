Dr. Clifford Toliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifford Toliver, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Clifford Toliver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with East Orange General Hospital.
Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine393 NORTHFIELD AVE, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 327-9057
- East Orange General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Dr Toliver has not failed me in over thirty two years! He is very efficient and worth the wait! Thanks
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Toliver has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toliver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toliver speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Toliver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toliver.
