Dr. Clifford Wolf, DPM
Dr. Clifford Wolf, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science / Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine.
Clifford J. Wolf Dpm2141 S El Camino Real Ste D, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 230-9031
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
I went in for an ingrown toe nail that I've been battling for over a year. The procedure went perfect!! I felt No pain whatsoever and he was very comforting and explaining every step of the way. I will be a returning patient for all my future podiatry needs. I highly recommend Dr. Wolf.
- Podiatry
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1124085006
- Usc-La Co Hosp
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science / Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
- Univ of Miami
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Dr. Wolf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf.
