Dr. Clifton Baylor, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Baylor works at Franciscan Pulmonary Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.