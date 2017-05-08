Dr. Clifton Baylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifton Baylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifton Baylor, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Baylor works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Consultants Pllc1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
-
2
Pulmonary Consultants34509 9th Ave S # 203A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
-
3
Multicare Pulmonary Specialists316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 401, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baylor?
Awesome doctor.
About Dr. Clifton Baylor, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1235187485
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U Sch Med Tulane U Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Baylor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Baylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baylor works at
Dr. Baylor speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.