Dr. Clifton Cox, MD
Overview
Dr. Clifton Cox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Locations
Cope Center for Colorectal & Pelvic Health300 S Nolen Dr Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 410-7777
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Methodist Southlake Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and knowledgeable from the front office staff to Dr Cox. Dr Cox explains the condition and treatment plan in a very understandable manner. I highly recommend Dr Clifton Cox.
About Dr. Clifton Cox, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1811956899
Education & Certifications
- UTHSC Hermann Hosp
- Baylor Coll Med Tex Med Ctr Baylor Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
