Dr. Clifton Cox, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (123)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Clifton Cox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.

Dr. Cox works at COPE Center for Colorectal and Pelvic Health in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cope Center for Colorectal & Pelvic Health
    300 S Nolen Dr Ste 100, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 410-7777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Methodist Southlake Medical Center
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Ileus
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Ileus

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Therapy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planvista
    • Prime Health Services
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 123 ratings
    Patient Ratings (123)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Clifton Cox, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811956899
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UTHSC Hermann Hosp
    Residency
    • Baylor Coll Med Tex Med Ctr Baylor Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifton Cox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cox works at COPE Center for Colorectal and Pelvic Health in Southlake, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cox’s profile.

    Dr. Cox has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    123 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

