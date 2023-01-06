Overview

Dr. Clifton Cox, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Methodist Southlake Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Cox works at COPE Center for Colorectal and Pelvic Health in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.