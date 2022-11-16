Overview

Dr. Clifton Hall, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine.



Dr. Hall works at Las Vegas Skin & Cancer South Rancho in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.