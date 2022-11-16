See All Dermatologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Clifton Hall, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (37)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Clifton Hall, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine.

Dr. Hall works at Las Vegas Skin & Cancer South Rancho in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Skin and Cancer Clinics-rancho
    630 S Rancho Dr Ste E, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 258-1001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Terry Davis, PA
    6850 N Durango Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 979-3748

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery
Mohs Surgery
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Surgery
Allergic Reaction
Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Chemical Peel
Chemical Sensitivity
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cosmetic Botox® Injection
Cryosurgery
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dysport Injection
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Erythema Multiforme
Excessive Sweating
Excision
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excisional Biopsy
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunotherapy
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Juvéderm® Injection
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection
Laser Hair Removal
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Parapsoriasis
Photorejuvenation
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Radiation Therapy
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Sun-Damaged Skin
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Excellent doctor patient relationship, never rushed and spends time to answer any questions and lives by his golden rule. Do unto others as you would have done unto you.
    Auzi Tom G — Nov 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Clifton Hall, MD
    About Dr. Clifton Hall, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780904300
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    Residency
    • University of Utah
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Medical Education
    • University Of Utah School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clifton Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hall works at Las Vegas Skin & Cancer South Rancho in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Hall’s profile.

    Dr. Hall has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

