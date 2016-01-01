Dr. Hancock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clifton Hancock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clifton Hancock, MD
Dr. Clifton Hancock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.
Dr. Hancock works at
Dr. Hancock's Office Locations
-
1
Beaumont6025 Metropolitan Dr Ste 205, Beaumont, TX 77706 Directions (409) 234-7088
-
2
Mark D. Larson M.d. P.A.950 N 11th St, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 299-5281
-
3
Texas Back Institute - Plano6020 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 608-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hancock?
About Dr. Clifton Hancock, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1568758134
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hancock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hancock works at
Dr. Hancock has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hancock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hancock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hancock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hancock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hancock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.