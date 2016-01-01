See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Clifton Hancock, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Clifton Hancock, MD

Dr. Clifton Hancock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

Dr. Hancock works at spineTECH Neurosurgery in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hancock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont
    6025 Metropolitan Dr Ste 205, Beaumont, TX 77706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 234-7088
  2. 2
    Mark D. Larson M.d. P.A.
    950 N 11th St, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 299-5281
  3. 3
    Texas Back Institute - Plano
    6020 W Parker Rd Ste 200, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 608-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
  • The Medical Center of Southeast Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Clifton Hancock, MD

Specialties

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568758134
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Medical Education

