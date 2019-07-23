Overview

Dr. Clifton Hocker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Hocker works at Nes Cin Aco Ind Prov in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.