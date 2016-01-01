Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clifton Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Clifton Johnson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Pulmonary Associates PA5800 W 10th St, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 663-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1912948928
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
