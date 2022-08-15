Dr. Clifton Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifton Lewis, MD
Overview of Dr. Clifton Lewis, MD
Dr. Clifton Lewis, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Surgical Dermatology Kirklin Clinic2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-3338Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Heart & Thoracic Services - Princeton833 Princeton Ave SW Ste 200A, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 786-2776
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband visited UAB for a very simple pre-surgical test that turned into a ten month long life threatening, Faith testing and extremely complicated illness. Dr. Lewis and his entire staff of physicians assistants, nurse practitioners, and administrative office employees (much praise to Gloria) were with our family every step of the way. The level of care provided was well above and beyond what we expected. They essentially became our extended family as they helped my husband battle an illness that could have very well ended his life. I'm certain that he wouldn't be with me today if it weren't for the expertise and the non-stop care the entire team provided. Even the nursing staff at UAB were top notch! I would highly recommend Dr. Lewis and his staff for cardiothoracic care and recovery.
About Dr. Clifton Lewis, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Medical Center Houston-Texas Heart Institute|University of Alabama at Birmingham
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Mitral Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewis speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
