Overview of Dr. Clifton Lewis, MD

Dr. Clifton Lewis, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.