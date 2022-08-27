Overview of Dr. Clifton Scaggs, DPM

Dr. Clifton Scaggs, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.