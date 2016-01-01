Dr. Clifton Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifton Vaughan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clifton Vaughan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.
Locations
Portico Pediatrics1717 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop # B, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clifton Vaughan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1861499600
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Pediatrics
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
