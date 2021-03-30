Overview of Dr. Clifton Wilkerson, MD

Dr. Clifton Wilkerson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wilkerson works at Clifton E Wilkerson MD in Paris, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.