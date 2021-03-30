Dr. Clifton Wilkerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifton Wilkerson, MD
Dr. Clifton Wilkerson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
Clifton E. Wilkerson MD PA2850 Lewis Ln Ste 101, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 784-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor I ever had , I recommend him for first time moms because he explains every detail along the journey his patience is so remarkable....he is an amazing doctor and his wife is so nice . He treats his patience equally so you don’t have to worry about not being treated fair , he cares for all of his patients .
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1003813320
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
