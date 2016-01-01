Dr. Clifton Worsham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worsham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clifton Worsham, MD
Dr. Clifton Worsham, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 933-3366MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Mercy Gilbert Medical Center3555 S Val Vista Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 728-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 203, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (602) 933-6895Monday1:00pm - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
- 4 3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 221, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (602) 933-0016
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Clifton Worsham, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston Chldns Hosp
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
