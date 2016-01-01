Overview

Dr. Clifton Worsham, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Worsham works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.