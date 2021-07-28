Overview

Dr. Clint Basener, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta, Hillcrest Hospital South, Northeastern Health System, Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Basener works at Invictus Healthcare System, Tulsa, OK in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.