Dr. Clint Behrend, MD
Dr. Clint Behrend, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Grand Teton Gastroenterology2770 Cortez Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 391-6158
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
If it wasn't for DR Behrend being an outstanding Doctor, I would recommend going elsewhere. His Scheduling and and Billing Staff were very rude to me and other customers which I witnessed when in his office!!!
Education & Certifications
- New England Deaconess Hospital
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Dartmouth Medical School
- University of Maryland
