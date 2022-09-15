Overview

Dr. Clint Behrend, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Behrend works at Grand Teton Gastroenterology in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Indigestion and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.