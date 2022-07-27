Overview

Dr. Clint Cormier, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine



Dr. Cormier works at Regional Perinatal Group in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.