Dr. Clint Hayes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sherman, TX. They completed their residency with Carraway Methodist Med Center
Vein Center of North Texas1701 N US Highway 75 Ste 100, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 893-0123
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
Dr. Hayes has changed my life for the better! I am no longer in pain. I went to him for bulging veins in my left leg. At my first visit, he diagnosed me with a probable case of May-Thurner’s Syndrome. He knew exactly what needed to be done in order for me to feel better and got it done in a timely manner! I am so thankful! All of the staff are very friendly and helpful. Dr. Hayes gives all the thanks and glory to God. I love that. The services are very affordable and they work with my insurance company well. I’m so thankful for them!
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1104812338
- Carraway Methodist Med Center
- Phlebology
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hayes speaks Spanish.
192 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
