Dr. Clint Hayes, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (192)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Clint Hayes, MD

Dr. Clint Hayes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sherman, TX. They completed their residency with Carraway Methodist Med Center

Dr. Hayes works at Vein Center Of North Texas in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hayes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vein Center of North Texas
    1701 N US Highway 75 Ste 100, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 893-0123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Lipomas
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Lipomas

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Wounds Chevron Icon
Lymph Drainage Therapy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Venous Catheterization Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Variceal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Varices
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 192 ratings
    Patient Ratings (192)
    5 Star
    (180)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 15, 2022
    Dr. Hayes has changed my life for the better! I am no longer in pain. I went to him for bulging veins in my left leg. At my first visit, he diagnosed me with a probable case of May-Thurner’s Syndrome. He knew exactly what needed to be done in order for me to feel better and got it done in a timely manner! I am so thankful! All of the staff are very friendly and helpful. Dr. Hayes gives all the thanks and glory to God. I love that. The services are very affordable and they work with my insurance company well. I’m so thankful for them!
    Brittany Redden — Feb 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Clint Hayes, MD
    About Dr. Clint Hayes, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104812338
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Carraway Methodist Med Center
    • Carraway Methodist Med Center
    • Phlebology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clint Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayes works at Vein Center Of North Texas in Sherman, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hayes’s profile.

    Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    192 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

