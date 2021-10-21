Overview of Dr. Clint Johnson, MD

Dr. Clint Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.