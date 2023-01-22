Overview

Dr. Clint Moss, MD is a Dermatologist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, Tx|TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Moss works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Sherman in Sherman, TX with other offices in Paris, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.