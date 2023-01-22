Dr. Clint Moss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clint Moss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clint Moss, MD is a Dermatologist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, Tx|TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Moss works at
Locations
-
1
Texoma Dermatology Clinic PA815 Pecan Grove Rd E, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 892-2126Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 3:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Paris3435 Pine Mill Rd, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 579-7290Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moss?
Dr. Moss is not only an AMAZING dermatologist but also has extremely good bedside manner. He genuinely cares about his patients and is very personable.
About Dr. Clint Moss, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578726352
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech Univ Health Science Center School Of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, Tx|TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Texas Tech University School Of Medicine, Lubbock, Tx
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moss works at
Dr. Moss has seen patients for Excision of Skin Lesion, Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moss speaks Spanish.
480 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.