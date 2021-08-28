Dr. Clint Salo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clint Salo, DO
Dr. Clint Salo, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Irvine, CA.
Progeny Psychiatric Clinic, 17782 Cowan Ste A, Irvine, CA 92614. Hours: Monday 7:00am - 8:00pm, Tuesday 7:00am - 6:00pm, Wednesday 7:00am - 8:00pm, Thursday 7:00am - 8:00pm, Friday 7:00am - 6:00pm, Saturday 8:00am - 2:00pm
- Anaheim Global Medical Center
- Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Patient review: Dr. Salo provides great comprehensive care to our family member. He intentionally listens to concerns and addresses them in a timely manner. As a health care professional, I highly recommend Dr. Salo.
- Psychiatry
Languages: English, Spanish
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Dr. Salo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Salo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Salo has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophrenia.
Dr. Salo speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.