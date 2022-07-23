See All Urologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Clinton Bahler, MD

Urology
5.0 (14)
Map Pin Small Indianapolis, IN
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Clinton Bahler, MD

Dr. Clinton Bahler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Bahler works at IU Health Physicians in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Carmel, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Biopsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bahler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    IU Health Physicians Urology
    535 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 217-3805
  2. 2
    IU-Health North Hospital
    11725 Illinois St Ste 558, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 688-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Biopsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Advanced Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chromophobe Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Open Adrenal Surgery Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Primary Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pyeloplasty Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Radical Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Cell Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 23, 2022
    I found Dr Bahler extremely professional. I went to him for my second biopsy. My first experience of the procedure in Texas was most unsatisfactory in terms of pain and bleeding. The biopsy by Dr Bahler was completely the opposite. Very little discomfort and almost no bleeding. He is friendly, approachable, and very skilled in his job.
    Joe K — Jul 23, 2022
    About Dr. Clinton Bahler, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780842153
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Indiana University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Internship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clinton Bahler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bahler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bahler has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

