Dr. Clinton Bahler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clinton Bahler, MD
Dr. Clinton Bahler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bahler works at
Dr. Bahler's Office Locations
IU Health Physicians Urology535 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 217-3805
IU-Health North Hospital11725 Illinois St Ste 558, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Bahler extremely professional. I went to him for my second biopsy. My first experience of the procedure in Texas was most unsatisfactory in terms of pain and bleeding. The biopsy by Dr Bahler was completely the opposite. Very little discomfort and almost no bleeding. He is friendly, approachable, and very skilled in his job.
About Dr. Clinton Bahler, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1780842153
Education & Certifications
- Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Indiana University
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bahler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahler has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.