Overview of Dr. Clinton Baird, MD

Dr. Clinton Baird, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Pryor, Hillcrest Medical Center and Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Baird works at Cura Telehealth and Wellness P.A. in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.