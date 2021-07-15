Dr. Clinton Beverly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beverly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Beverly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clinton Beverly, MD
Dr. Clinton Beverly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Beverly's Office Locations
Lynchburg Surgical Associates Inc.1906 Thomson Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 947-3933
Centra Health Inc1901 Tate Springs Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-3933
Virginia Baptist Hosp Acute Rehab3300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Directions (434) 200-3933
Seven Hills Surgical Associates PC1911 THOMSON DR, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-3908
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful bedside manner! Went the extra mile to do my surgery late in the day. I was in the ER and he stayed. I had ask for him. So grateful.
About Dr. Clinton Beverly, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1275604647
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beverly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beverly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beverly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beverly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beverly.
