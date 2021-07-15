Overview of Dr. Clinton Beverly, MD

Dr. Clinton Beverly, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Beverly works at Centra Medical Grp Srgcl Spclst in Lynchburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.