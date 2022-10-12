Dr. Clinton Boscamp, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boscamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Boscamp, DDS
Overview
Dr. Clinton Boscamp, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Locations
Desert Family Dentistry50 S Kyrene Rd Ste 5, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 769-7245Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amber the hygienist was very personable, professional and thorough. She made the appointment pleasant and comfortable. The visit with Dr Boscamp was short, all that was necessary and assuring.
About Dr. Clinton Boscamp, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1902064579
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boscamp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boscamp accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boscamp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boscamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Boscamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boscamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boscamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boscamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.