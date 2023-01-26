See All Neurosurgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Clinton Burkett, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (46)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Clinton Burkett, MD

Dr. Clinton Burkett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Burkett works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burkett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Neuroscience
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-5248
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 26, 2023
    He answered all of our questions, asked whether we had any other concerns.
    — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Clinton Burkett, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1568661361
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clinton Burkett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burkett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burkett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burkett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burkett works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Burkett’s profile.

    Dr. Burkett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burkett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Burkett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burkett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burkett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burkett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

