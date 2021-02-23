Dr. Clinton Clark, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Clark, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Podiatry Center of Idaho520 S Eagle Rd Ste 1243, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 938-4670
Summit Family Health1828 S Millenium Way Ste 300, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 895-8775
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
After seeing another clinic, I went to see Dr. Clark. He ordered an MRI. I went today to get the results. I was the last patient of the day and according to the nurse it was a busy day. Dr. Clark did not rush my appt. but rather thoroughly explained my MRI results (and there's a lot wrong with my foot and ankle). I left feeling like I understand my situation and the treatment plan forward. I'm very thankful to Dr. Clark and do not hesitate to highly recommend him.
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Boise State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clark speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
