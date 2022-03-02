Overview of Dr. Clinton Collins, MD

Dr. Clinton Collins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Collins works at McIver Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.