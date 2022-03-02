Dr. Clinton Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clinton Collins, MD
Dr. Clinton Collins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins' Office Locations
Florida Physician Specialists LLC710 Lomax St Ste 1, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 788-7347
McIver Urological Clinic3627 University Blvd S Ste 605, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 644-3305Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan

Ratings & Reviews
My most recent experience was going in on a check up from a procedure I had which of course was a “thumbs up”. Actually this was at Dr. Collins‘s advice and I took it and this was a great game changer for me. So anyone that Dr. Collins takes care of is very fortunate due to the fact that he is very sincere and I love his humor! I truly do feel he looks out for the best for all of his patients and I’m very confident and happy he’s my urologist.
About Dr. Clinton Collins, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1932318243
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health System - New Orleans
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins works at
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
