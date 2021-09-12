Dr. Clinton Doerr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doerr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Doerr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clinton Doerr, MD
Dr. Clinton Doerr, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Doerr's Office Locations
Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Consultants, PLLC6560 Fannin St Ste 1632, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 255-4000
Medical Center Associates of Houston Llp6624 Fannin St Ste 1730, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 255-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Doerr’s patient for over 10 years. He is an excellent pulmonologist and very caring at the same time. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Clinton Doerr, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1790737187
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
Dr. Doerr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doerr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Doerr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doerr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.