Overview of Dr. Clinton Fletcher, MD

Dr. Clinton Fletcher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Fletcher works at Center for Sight, Pensacola, FL in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Milton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Glaucoma Surgery and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.