Dr. Clinton Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. Clinton Hall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plant City, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Hall works at
Locations
-
1
Plant City Internal Medicine1601 W Timberlane Dr Ste 100, Plant City, FL 33566 Directions (863) 294-0670
-
2
Gessler Clinic601 1st St N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 294-0670
-
3
St Joseph's Community Care Inc.4902 Eisenhower Blvd Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33634 Directions (813) 708-1312
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had hernia repair in the same are I had a repair done 28 years ago. It was laparoscopic then, and now it is robotics. Dr. Hall explained the robotics process, which looked very similar in concept to laparoscopic, but is now all done with robotics. Dr. Hall explained that since it was a repair of a repair, there would be scar tissue, and that I was 28 years older could mean the recovery process may be a little longer, but very similar. This has been my experience. I was in recovery for about 5 hours compared to 90 minutes 28 years ago, and I did used the pain meds every 12 hours (instead of 6 hours) 3 times, and that was it. I highly recommend Dr. Hall.
About Dr. Clinton Hall, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1306055009
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Dr. Hall works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
