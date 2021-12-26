Overview

Dr. Clinton Hall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plant City, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at BayCare Medical Group in Plant City, FL with other offices in Winter Haven, FL and Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.