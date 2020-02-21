Overview of Dr. Clinton Holladay, MD

Dr. Clinton Holladay, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Holladay works at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.