Dr. Clinton Holladay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holladay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Holladay, MD
Overview of Dr. Clinton Holladay, MD
Dr. Clinton Holladay, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Holladay works at
Dr. Holladay's Office Locations
-
1
Princeton Baptist Medical Center701 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 783-3243
-
2
Birmingham Radiological Group PC2000A Southbridge Pkwy Ste 300, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 871-4274
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holladay?
My wife and I had consultation about radiation for me. Answered all questions made us very comfortable about the treatment that he will be doing. Very much pleased.
About Dr. Clinton Holladay, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1659321529
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holladay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holladay accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holladay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holladay works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Holladay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holladay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holladay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holladay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.