Dr. Clinton Holland, DPM
Overview of Dr. Clinton Holland, DPM
Dr. Clinton Holland, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Holland works at
Dr. Holland's Office Locations
Emergency Footcare PC601 E Hampden Ave Ste 410, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (312) 804-0837
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holland is very professional, very attentive, and very polite. Dr. Holland has very good side manners. I highly recommend him. Christina the office secretary greets me with a smile, and welcomes me with a great attitude, a very positive professional medical person. As a patient I have been given an excellent service from Dr. Holland and Christina. Marie from Greenwood Village.
About Dr. Clinton Holland, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1184672081
Education & Certifications
- North Chicago VA Medical Center
- William M Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Holland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holland works at
Dr. Holland has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holland speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Holland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holland.
