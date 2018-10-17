Overview of Dr. Clinton Humphrey, MD

Dr. Clinton Humphrey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Humphrey works at The University of Kansas Health System in Shawnee, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO and Kansas City, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.