Dr. Clinton Humphrey, MD
Dr. Clinton Humphrey, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shawnee, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Of Kansas Hospital.
KU MedWest7405 Renner Rd, Shawnee, KS 66217 Directions (913) 588-1227
Saint Luke's Ear Nose & Throat Specialists4320 Wornall Rd Ste 512, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-8663Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
The Cancer Institute4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-2090
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe Ste Pod, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
He is an absolutely fabulous doctor. You couldn’t ask for a better bedside manner. He stuck in there with us until my husband was satisfied with the finishing look after having his face smashed in a forklift... You can’t even tell anything ever happened. A scar as thin as a paper cut... We are pleased thank you Dr.Humphrey!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- University of Illinois Hospital
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Humphrey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humphrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humphrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humphrey speaks German and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphrey.
