Dr. Clinton King, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Clinton King, MD is a Dermatologist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.

Dr. King works at CLINTON A KING MD D in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinton A King MD D
    10657 Vista del Sol Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79935 (915) 598-3943

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform".

Shingles
Dermatitis
Warts
Shingles
Dermatitis
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 14, 2020
    Staff is super friendly and Dr.King Clinton is the best! I’ve never met a doctor that actually cares about his patients the way he does. Truly a great doctor!!!! I don’t have insurance and I had acne for more than 4 years, terrible cystic acne followed by major hyperpigmentation and very very sensitive skin ( CeraVe and Ceraphil would make me break out) Dr. King Clinton has helped me so much by choosing medicine strong enough to work without terrible side effects. We are still in the process of getting fully clear but this is the best my skin has ever been. 100% recommend if you are in the same boat I am! The wait times are only because he gives every single patient the attention they deserve.
    Naylea Camarena — Oct 14, 2020
    About Dr. Clinton King, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1639239692
    Education & Certifications

    • Driscoll Children's Hospital
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
