Dr. Clinton King, MD
Overview
Dr. Clinton King, MD is a Dermatologist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine.
Locations
Clinton A King MD D10657 Vista del Sol Dr Ste A, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 598-3943
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is super friendly and Dr.King Clinton is the best! I’ve never met a doctor that actually cares about his patients the way he does. Truly a great doctor!!!! I don’t have insurance and I had acne for more than 4 years, terrible cystic acne followed by major hyperpigmentation and very very sensitive skin ( CeraVe and Ceraphil would make me break out) Dr. King Clinton has helped me so much by choosing medicine strong enough to work without terrible side effects. We are still in the process of getting fully clear but this is the best my skin has ever been. 100% recommend if you are in the same boat I am! The wait times are only because he gives every single patient the attention they deserve.
About Dr. Clinton King, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Driscoll Children's Hospital
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King has seen patients for Shingles, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
