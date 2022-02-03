Dr. Clinton Lauritsen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lauritsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Lauritsen, DO
Overview of Dr. Clinton Lauritsen, DO
Dr. Clinton Lauritsen, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lauritsen's Office Locations
Headache Center900 Walnut St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor that cares about his patients. Listen to patients concerns and ideas . I see him for trigeminal nueralgia and most meds don’t respond always trying to find new ways to help . Always easy to talk to and respond in a quick manner .
About Dr. Clinton Lauritsen, DO
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1154696326
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Lauritsen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lauritsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Lauritsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lauritsen.
