Dr. Clinton Lowery, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Gibsonia, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Clinton Lowery, DPM

Dr. Clinton Lowery, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gibsonia, PA. 

Dr. Lowery works at Pioneer Foot Care in Gibsonia, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Mars, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lowery's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pioneer Foot Care
    5475 William Flynn Hwy Ste 301, Gibsonia, PA 15044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Pioneer Foot Care
    6400 Brooktree Ct Ste 230, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 935-5533
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Pioneer Footcare
    518 Myoma Rd Ste 301, Mars, PA 16046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 778-0001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Clinton Lowery, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 1972527661
