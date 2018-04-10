Dr. Clinton Lowery, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Lowery, DPM
Overview of Dr. Clinton Lowery, DPM
Dr. Clinton Lowery, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gibsonia, PA.
Dr. Lowery works at
Dr. Lowery's Office Locations
-
1
Pioneer Foot Care5475 William Flynn Hwy Ste 301, Gibsonia, PA 15044 Directions
-
2
Pioneer Foot Care6400 Brooktree Ct Ste 230, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 935-5533Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
3
Pioneer Footcare518 Myoma Rd Ste 301, Mars, PA 16046 Directions (724) 778-0001
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowery?
I don't care what anybody says dr. Lowery is the best doctor around I got bit by my cat my whole leg up to my knee was infected and he saved my leg for me and he did much other that I will not list if you don't go to him you're an idiot
About Dr. Clinton Lowery, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1972527661
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowery works at
Dr. Lowery has seen patients for Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.