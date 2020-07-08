Overview

Dr. Clinton Malone, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.



Dr. Malone works at Colorado Springs Cardiologists, PC in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Canon City, CO and Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.