Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clinton Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Clinton Martin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
UAB Health Center Huntsville301 Governors Dr SW Rm 150, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 551-4461
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been with Doctor Martin for a year now and have had multiple wonderful visits. He takes his time and will talk about anything you need to. Never felt rushed and he offers positive reinforcement with the way he speaks to you
About Dr. Clinton Martin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
