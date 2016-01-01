Dr. Musil Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clinton Musil Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Clinton Musil Jr, MD
Dr. Clinton Musil Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Musil Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Musil Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Frontier Health Inc401 Holston Dr, Greeneville, TN 37743 Directions (423) 639-1104
-
2
Watauga Behavioral Health Services109 W WATAUGA AVE, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 232-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Musil Jr?
About Dr. Clinton Musil Jr, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1366546046
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Musil Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musil Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musil Jr works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Musil Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musil Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musil Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musil Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.