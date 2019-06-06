Dr. Clinton Pickett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Pickett, DO
Overview of Dr. Clinton Pickett, DO
Dr. Clinton Pickett, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, MO. They graduated from University Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lafayette Regional Health Center.
Dr. Pickett works at
Dr. Pickett's Office Locations
-
1
Clinic at Lafayette Regional Health Center1500 State St, Lexington, MO 64067 Directions (660) 259-6884Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pickett?
Dr Pickett is the best Orthopedic Surgeon that I have ever had that performed surgery on me. He makes sure you understand what he is doing and what the recovery time is going to be afterwards. He has performed 3 surgeries on my shoulders over the past 10 years and I have had positive results from them. If you are looking for a surgeon that will make sure you are well taken care of then be sure to book an appointment with Dr. Pickett.
About Dr. Clinton Pickett, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1447226790
Education & Certifications
- University of New York School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
- Cuyahoga Falls General Hospital|Millcreek Community Hospital
- University Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickett works at
Dr. Pickett has seen patients for Limb Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.