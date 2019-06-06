Overview of Dr. Clinton Pickett, DO

Dr. Clinton Pickett, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, MO. They graduated from University Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lafayette Regional Health Center.



Dr. Pickett works at Sarah Cannon at Lafayette Regional Medical Center in Lexington, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.