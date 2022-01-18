Dr. Clinton Snedegar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snedegar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clinton Snedegar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Clinton Snedegar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Dr. Snedegar works at
Locations
-
1
Rockford Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd401 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 397-7340Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- ECOH
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snedegar?
The entire staff is very professional and courteous. I love the fact that I don't have to sit and wait for 30 minutes before getting in to see the provider!!
About Dr. Clinton Snedegar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1669413522
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School of Medicine / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Washington University School Of Medicine / Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snedegar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snedegar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snedegar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snedegar works at
Dr. Snedegar has seen patients for Diarrhea, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snedegar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Snedegar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snedegar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snedegar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snedegar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.