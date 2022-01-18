Overview

Dr. Clinton Snedegar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Snedegar works at Rockford Gastroenterology Associates, Ltd in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.